Police numbers highest ever

MORE THAN 250 police officers have joined the force in under two years.

It means the Thames Valley now has more officers than ever before, overtaking the high in 2010.

Almost half of the Government’s 2023 target to hire 20,000 officers has been met, with women making up four in 10 of recruits.

Thames Valley PCC, Matthew Barber, said he wants to hire even more officers to focus on community crime.

“The 269 extra police officers for Thames Valley will help to cut crime, keep neighbours secure, and reassure the law-abiding majority that they are safe,” he said.

“These officers are only just the start and recruitment continues apace.”

To find out more, visit: tvpcareers.co.uk

