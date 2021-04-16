Police on standby, car park access restricted: council bids to thwart car meet

POLICE are on standby and car park access will be restricted tomorrow evening in a bid to thwart a potential car meet.

Wokingham Borough Council says it is working with its counterparts in neighbouring Reading and Thames Valley Police and taking pre-emptive action to nullify the risk of the event happening.

As well as restricting car park usage, there will be officers wearing body cameras and undertaking increased patrols across the borough, something the council says it has successfully deployed in the Carnival Pool car park area.

If the car meet did go ahead, it would be illegal under current coronavirus restrictions and it is also an unauthorised gathering.

Thames Valley Police chief inspector Helen Kenny, deputy LPA commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, said: “We are aware of this event and have plans in place to respond.

“Car cruises can cause a danger to the public and cause disruption to our communities, additionally gathering in groups also risks an increase in transmission of Coronavirus and there are regulations in place to protect us all.

“We would ask that people do not gather for this or any other event and our officers will be on hand and will use the powers available to them in order to minimise this event’s impact on our communities. Where we see people gathering and knowingly putting others at potential risk from Coronavirus our officers will look to use enforcement be it through dispersal, fines or even arrest.

“We will continue to work with our partners at Wokingham Borough Council and other local authorities to keep our communities safe.”

And Simon Price, assistant director neighbourhoods and communities, said: “We are working closely with our partners at Thames Valley Police and Reading Borough Council to hopefully prevent this unauthorised car meet from happening in the borough or surrounding areas”.

He added that residents safety is the council’s first concern, and this could be put at risk if a large number of cars descend on the borough at once, particularly as this is the first weekend after lifting Covid restrictions on non-essential shops and hospitality venues and the day of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

“We are putting on extra staff to restrict access to the areas where we think the group may congregate and are working with the police to ensure our roads stay safe.” Mr Price said.

“If anyone reading this is planning to attend the illicit car rally, we would urge you to reconsider. A large event like this needs careful planning and support to be safe and successful. This event does not have permission and could endanger those attending the rally and Wokingham borough residents and visitors. A gathering of this size would also breach the Government’s Covid-19 regulations and potentially cause a surge in positive cases in the area.

“Let’s have the focus of this weekend be on celebrating the reduction of Covid restrictions and the opportunities to visit our local shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, and to remember the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.”