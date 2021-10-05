Police place knife amnesty bins across Reading

AMNESTY bins have been installed in six places across Reading to help tackle knife crime by police.

Launched by Thames Valley Police and Reading Borough Council last week, the bins are bolted to walls and concrete floors.

They have a letter box design to allow knife deposits, which will be disposed of regularly.

The bins are in Waitrose Car Park, Caversham, Cintra Park, Coley Park Community Centre, Kensington Park, Orts Road and Tilehurst Triangle.

Reading Borough Council will manage them as part of its drive to make communities safer.

Superintendent Dave Turton, local police area commander for Reading, said knife crime is a “key priority” for Thames Valley Police and Reading Borough Council.

“This is just one example of the work that we are doing together to prevent and reduce this type of crime,” he said.

“By making these amnesty bins more accessible to the public, we can remove more dangerous knives off our streets.”

Cllr Adele Barnett-Ward, lead member for Neighbourhoods and Communities at the council, said: “Sadly, our community has seen first-hand the devastation caused by knife crime.

“We will never forget the lives we have lost and we need to work together to prevent more tragic losses,” Cllr Barnett-Ward added.

“If you or someone you know carries a knife, please use the amnesty bins to hand it in. Save a life: dump the knife.”