Police release CCTV image of man following assault in Reading pub

POLICE have released CCTV footage after an assault in a Reading pub.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday, August 19, two women were in the smoking area of the Jolly Anglers pub when a man approached them.

As the women moved away from the man, he threw his drink over them. One of the women then went inside the pub the second remained outside and dropped her drink on the floor.

The second woman then went to go inside and the man threw his glass at the back of her head which smashed as it hit her.

The victim sustained cuts to her head but did not need to be treated in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Natasha Black, based at Reading police station, said she believes the man pictured may be able to provide vital information for the investigation.

“This happened in a busy pub and I believe others on a night would have seen or heard something, particularly as the victim dropped her drink during the incident,” she said.

Residents can contact the police by calling 101 with reference number 43210372900.

Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.