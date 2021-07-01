Police release CCTV of three men following Heathlands Road burglary

One offender pointed a shotgun at the victim

POLICE have released CCTV footage of three men following a burglary on Tuesday night.

Officers would like to speak to them about the incident.

At around 11pm, three offenders were seen walking on Heathlands Road breaking into business units.

The victim, a man in his 50s, approached the offenders when one reached into his car, turned and pointed what is believed to be a shotgun at the victim.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police would like to speak to the three men. Picture: Thames Valley Police

The car is described as a silver Nissan X-Trail with no registration plates and a dent in the rear driver’s panel.

Investigating Officer, PC Philip Davies, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the individuals may have information about what happened.

“If you recognise these people or if you think one of them is you, please get in touch.”

The car is described as a silver Nissan X-Trail with no registration plates and a dent in the rear driver's panel. Picture: Thames Valley Police

PC Davies is also appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information about Tuesday’s events.

Residents can make a report online or by calling 101, and should quote reference 43210287313.

Anonymous reports can also be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.