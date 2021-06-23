Police release footage after ‘concerning’ Twyford distraction burglary

THAMES Valley Police (TVP) has released footage following a “concerning” distraction burglary in Twyford, where a man claimed to be a community police officer.

It has released an image of a man officers would like to speak with, as officers believe he may have vital information about what happened.

At around 8.50pm on Saturday, May 8, a man knocked on the door of a home in Springfield Park, Twyford posing as a community officer.

He asked to go through the house and into the garden, before leaving the property claiming to have a call from a colleague.

The victim, an elderly woman, then noticed her purse containing cash was missing.

Investigating officer detective constable Robert Chevalier, based at Loddon Valley police station, said he believes the man could have key information.

“If you recognise these people or if you think one of them is you, please get in touch,” he said.

“Further, I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with information about what happened, to please come forward.”

TVP is also urging residents with private CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage from Saturday, May 8, as they may have information that could help the investigation.

“This is a concerning incident whereby an individual has claimed to be working for the police,” DC Chevalier added. “To confirm the identity of a police officer, please ask to see their ID badge or if you are unsure, ask for their shoulder number and call 101 to check their validity.”

Residents can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210198094.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.