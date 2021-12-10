++UPDATED++ Police seal off Wokingham shoe shop after smash

POLICE have sealed off a Wokingham shoe shop this morning following an incident.

Overnight, a vehicle smashed into the entrance of Clarks, at the junction of Market Place, Rose Street and Broad Street.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with the incident.

The store has suffered extensive damage.

The main doors are hanging into the road, a support pillar by the front door has been destroyed and there is glass all over the pavement.

There are tyre marks on the paving slabs suggesting a vehicle hit the shop by force.

The Clarks store is part of the Silk Court development and there are flats above the shop floor.

As the main supporting pillar to the front of the buildings has not been damaged, it is not thought they are in any danger of collapse.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said that its investigation is ongoing.

“Officers were called to Market Place, Wokingham at around 12.20am today (Friday, December 12) to a report of a road traffic collision.

“A silver Mercedes had been involved in a collision with a building.”

They continued: “A 22-year-old man from Slough has been arrested in connection with the incident.”