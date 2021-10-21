Police seize £30,000 worth of crack, heroin and cocaine in week of action against country drug lines

AROUND £30,000 worth of crack, heroin and cocaine has been seized this month by Thames Valley Police.

In a week of action to tackle county lines drug dealing, officers arrested 61 people and stopped 51 vehicles thought to be linked to county drug lines.

Between Monday, October 11, and Sunday, October 17, Thames Valley Police executed 16 warrants across the region.

The aim was to disrupt those aiming to commit drug offences and exploit communities.

Police also seized 22 weapons and £120,000 of cash.

County drug lines are when organised criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs, often called drug running.

Chief superintendent Jim Weems, of Thames Valley Police, said preventing drug running is vitally important.

“The results from the past week of action are really positive with arrests being made, the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons as well as the safeguarding of a large number of people,” he said.

“Despite this intensification work, Thames Valley Police focuses on combatting county lines every day and this will continue beyond the dedicated week of action.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“The action this week should serve as a warning to offenders that we do not tolerate drugs being dealt or exploitation in our communities. As seen this week, we will find out who you are, arrest you and stop your activity.”

Detective inspector Lee Newman, county lines regional co-ordinator for the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), said county lines drug dealing a causes immeasurable harm to communities.

“SEROCU works closely with police forces and partnership agencies in the south east to ensure staff have access to the specialist resources and training to target offenders,” he said. “We work collaboratively to safeguard victims of these offences and to ensure those who exploit them face justice.”

He said SEROCU also works closely with prisons to disrupt those involved in county lines activity.