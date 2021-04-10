Police tackle cybercrime to help businesses

A police chief is turning his hand to cyber security.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter O’Doherty recently joined the Board of Founding Partners at the Cyber Resilience Centre for the South East (SECRC), to support regional businesses.

ACC O’Doherty joined Thames Valley Police in 2019, working in the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime division.

Over the years, he has worked in a number of roles including directing Action Fraud and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

He said is pleased to be joining SECRC board.

“Cybercrime is one of the biggest threats to our region’s businesses, so it’s fantastic that the SECRC has been established to help tackle the daily threats they face,” he said.

According to ACC O’Doherty, cybercrime cost South East companies more than £900,000 in 2020, and there were 264 reported incidents in the region.

Justin Torgout, director of the Centre, said he is “delighted” to welcome ACC D’Oherty to the team.

“His previous experience will be invaluable to me and the other Founding Partners, as will his knowledge of the wide threat facing businesses in the region and the emerging attacks taking place,” he said.

The SECRC supports businesses across the South East with, and is a partnership between police, academia and private industry.

It works to protect businesses in the region from cybercrime, and offers services, advice and legal support.

To find out more, visit: www.secrc.co.uk