Police warn: ?Don?t drink or drug drive this Christmas?

DON’T risk it this Christmas – that’s the message from Thames Valley Police to anyone thinking of drink or drug driving.

The force has launched its annual Operation Holly campaign, aimed at encouraging drivers to think before they get behind the wheel.

Running until New Year’s Day, the campaign combines educational and enforcement activity.

Thames Valley Police say that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be a major contributory factor to increasing the chances of road users being killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision.

Last year saw officers conduct 527 breath tests and 105 drug wipes in the Thames Valley. Of those breath tests, 27 were positive and of the drug wipes, 68 were positive.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Every year we run Operation Holly and, every year, we find that people still take to the roads having drunk too much alcohol or having taken drugs that will impair their driving.

“Having even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can have an effect on your ability to drive and will make it more likely that you or another road user could be injured, or in the most serious cases, killed.”

He urged residents to plan ahead and know how they are going to get home after drinking so they are not getting behind the wheel. And, Sgt Hazlett adds, it is also important to plan the morning after.

“It’s always possible that you may still be over the limit the next morning,” he said.

“It can take hours for alcohol to leave your system and some drugs can stay in your system for a considerable amount of time too.

“Therefore, this festive season, please plan your journeys and think about how you are going to get home to prevent the possibility of families facing Christmas and the future without their loved ones.”

He warned: “Don’t drink or drug drive – It’s not worth the risk.”

Anyone with information about drink or drug drivers is asked to call 999 in an emergency, or 101. Alternatively, report anonymously via Crimestoppers.