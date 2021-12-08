Wokingham.Today

Police warn rise in Winnersh and Woosehill burglaries

by Jess Warren0
Police warn there has been a rise in burglaries and vehicle theft. Picture: Phil Creighton
RESIDENTS in Winnersh and Woosehill have been warned over a rising number of burglaries.

DC Kelly Turner at Loddon Valley Police Station is urging anyone with CCTV covering their property to review the footage in case it captured suspicious activity during the evenings and early hours of the morning.

DC Turner said that there has been an increase in burglaries and vehicle thefts around both Winnersh and Woosehill.

Anyone that has captured something suspicious on their footage has been urged to email: Kelly.turner@thamesvalley.police.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

