Police: Whitely woman wanted in connection with theft and shoplifting

A WHITELY woman is wanted by police in connection with the theft of a bicycle.

Siobhan Maven-Hazleton, 33, is wanted in connection with multiple counts of shoplifting and a theft of a bike that have happened in Reading between Friday, August 28, and Tuesday, October 27.

Maven-Hazleton is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She has blue eyes and long, brown hair.

She is known to frequent the Whitely area of Reading.

Investigating officer, PC Vince Moore, based at Reading police station, said: “We are appealing for help in locating Maven-Hazelton and I would encourage anyone who may know where she is to please come forward.

“Further, if you see Maven-Hazleton, please get in touch by calling 101.”

Anyone that wants to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.