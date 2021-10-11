Poor children more likely to face severe mental health problems

By NIKI HINMAN

Local democracy reporter

Children from households in the poorest areas of Wokingham, Reading and West Berkshire are four times more likely to experience severe mental health problems than those from the richest areas.

The Health and Wellbeing Board’s strategy report to 2030 says that inequities in the rates of mental illness observed across ethnicities and sexual orientations of children and young people also warrant urgent attention.

“As stated, we know that mental health conditions that start at a young age often persist into later life and limit opportunities to thrive in both education and in the job market,” the report stated.

“Closing the gap in children’s and young people’s mental health and wellbeing in Reading, West Berkshire and Wokingham will therefore be key to ensuring all have the best chance of making the most of the opportunities available to them and fulfilling their potential.

“We want to strengthen existing partnerships, increase collective action, coordinate the management of common resources, share data and best practices and stimulate innovation at the local level.”

The report, for the combined area known as Berkshire West, outlined key pointers affecting the mental and emotional welfare of children and young people.

Namely, limited access to mental helath and prevention services, service cuts and the impact of the pandemic lockdowns to access services, and waiting times.

The health board has pledged to reduce waiting times and said it intends to expand trauma informed approaches with charities and voluntary organisations and improve the transition to adult mental health services.

Its vision for Reading, West Berkshire and Wokingham over the next 10 years is that all people will live longer, healthier and more richer lives.

The key strategic direction involves reducing gaps in the differences of health outcomes between the richest and poorest parts of Berkshire West.

It wants to target children and young people at risk much earlier in order to provide focused support to prevent mental health issues from worsening as well as reduce waiting times.

Public consultation on the strategy involved asking focus groups for their views on mental health provision for both children and adults.

There were some grievances over the lack of recognition of mental health issues to be treated equally as physical health issues. This, said the report, is partly manifested in a very under-resourced mental health service provision.

One respondent said: “When somebody is drowning/bleeding to death it is easy to see there is a problem. But with mental health you might not feel (or) acknowledge the problem and without the social interaction, there is no one to say: ‘You look like you are drowning, do you need a life jacket?’”

Respondents noted the difficulty in obtaining therapy and counselling, which could escalate to a crisis point before being seen. Furthermore, some expressed that the current, limited provision of counselling sessions are not enough.

“Mental health counselling is limited on the NHS. I don’t understand why … if you had a heart defect, you have treatment until it was fixed, why is this not the same for mental health?” said one.