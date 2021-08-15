Pop-up event is a space to talk about child exploitation

THE FIRST of many pop-up events about signs of child exploitation started last month.

Based in Woodley town centre, the borough council launched its Let’s Talk About X campaign on Saturday, July 31. It highlighted the risks of criminal and sexual exploitation, including county lines drug trafficking.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services at the borough council said no one is immune to child exploitation.

“It is vital that everyone who has contact with young people be aware of the signs so we can prevent further harm,” he said.