Wokingham.Today

Pop-up job fayre at Broad Street Mall on Friday

by Phil Creighton0
A chance to meet potential employers is coming to Reading's Broad Street Mall on Friday Picture: Tumisu / pixabay

A POP-UP recruitment fair is coming to Reading town centre on Friday (November 12).

Broad St Mall is hosting the Reading Job Fest and Career Expo.

The event will see a number of local employers share some of the opportunities currently on offer.

Exhibitors include Marks & Spencer, Blue Arrow, JD Sports, Optalis, Midgard Construction, Caffe Nero, Sally Beauty, Hilton Reading Hotel and Total Security.

The event runs from 10am to 1pm and will take place in the Upper Mall area of the popular shopping centre. There is no need to book – people looking to work for the firms can just turn up and meet the various companies.

It has been organised by the Mall in conjunction with Reading UK CIC and the Department for Work and Pensions.

