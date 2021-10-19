Pop-up reuse shop opens in Reading’s Smallmead Recycling Centre this weekend

A POP-UP reuse shop is opening at Smallmead Recycling Centre this weekend.

The Reading tip will be host to re3’s first ever shop, giving items a second home.

Located in the car park at the Island Road centre, the pop-up shop will give residents an opportunity to buy pre-loved items that have been donated by others.

Profits will go to Sue Ryder, a bereavement support charity, and to improve recycling facilities in the area.

Items include a range of children’s toys and games, bicycles, golf clubs, exercise equipment, gardening tools, pots and planters and furniture.

Cllr Adele Barnett-Ward, Reading Borough Council’s lead for neighbourhoods and communities, Cllr Parry Batth, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for environment and leisure, and Cllr Dorothy Hayes, Bracknell Forest Council’s executive member for environment and chairman of the Joint Waste Disposal Board, said in a joint statement they are proud of re3’s recycling achievements.

“Reducing and reusing waste is our ultimate goal and this trial event will give us insight into how we can make use of pre-loved goods,” they said.

“We want to open our residents to the idea of starting a reuse revolution and hope that many residents will enjoy browsing items and supporting a good cause at the same time.

“We are also really interested to see how this trial works and will continue to work with our partners at FCC Environment to create more reuse opportunities for our residents.”

Liam Bould, regional development manager for FCC Environment, said the business has six reuse shops across the country.

“The concept is the brainchild of FCC Environment which operates the two recycling centres in Reading and Bracknell on behalf of re3.

“The trial here in Reading should help us establish if there is an appetite for such a facility here.”

The reuse pop-up shop will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Residents can drop in and browse, without needing to book a slot at the recycling centre.

A similar event is also planned to take place at the Bracknell Recycling Centre site on Longshot Lane soon.