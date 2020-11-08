Poppies planted at Twyford supermarket

A SUPERMARKET in Twyford is sporting poppies to mark Remembrance Day.

This is thanks to local resident Patrick Henesey, who has planted 60 poppies at the local Waitrose.

“I wanted to stimulate people’s interest and remind them that November 11 is a specific date in our calendar, so that’s where it all started,” Mr Henesey said.

“I didn’t expect that we would still be in lockdown at this point, so I think it’s even more important now to remind people that we must remember who created this country.

“Not only have people given their lives, but there are lots of people who fought alongside them to create this country and we should be proud of that.”

There are 52 poppies, mostly red, but eight white and blue flowers nod to leaving the European Union at the end of this year, Mr Henesey explained.

“When I was making the poppies, I realised we are due to leave the EU in a matter of weeks, so I thought I would incorporate that into the display,” he added.

And alongside the poppies, Mr Henesey has attached a poster which reads: “In loving memoryof all who have given their lives in the creation and defence of our freedoms, democracy and civilisation by all who now embraceand benefit from these values.”