Poppy Appeal raises £23,000 despite coronavirus restrictions

DESPITE the coronavirus pandemic, Wokingham residents have again given generously to the Poppy Appeal.

More than £22,000 was donated – an astonishing amount when there was just a tenth of the usual number of collection points.

Organiser David Dunham said: “It was much harder for people to get poppies this year as we were very heavily restricted on where and what we could do.

“Where we would normally send out approx 400 tins and trays, this year it was 46.

“We also had great support from Tesco, who allowed us to collect from there in a controlled way and it worked very well.

“Henry Street Garden Centre, Squires Garden Centre, Nationwide Building Society and McColls Newsagents were truly amazing as well, and all our other sites were also of great support.”

In all, they have raised £22,957.47 – down on previous years, but still an impressive show of support for the appeal which helps former servicemen and their families.

“We hope that we can get back to normal for next years Appeal which is a special one nationally, and for us in Wokingham, marking 100 years,” Mr Dunham said.

“Wokingham Branch was formed on June 25, 1921, one of the first in the country, meaning that Wokingham was also one of the first places to hold a Poppy Appeal.

“We will be looking to mark this with events and are looking for business support and any companies that may have a charity of the year could possibly support us.”

In addition to the donations, residents also filled up the Field of Remembrance placed outside the town hall.

These will be placed at the War Memorial outside the Red Cross Centre in Denmark Street.