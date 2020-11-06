Poppy-wearing pup raises money for Remembrance

LAST WEEK, a poppy-wearing pup helped spur donations to the Poppy Appeal.

Kim Murray was joined by her dog Molly, who was wearing a poppy created by the barkham Hookers group. Within two hours, Ms Murray had raised upwards of £100.

She said: “The general public were ridiculously generous, with many people donating £10 on our card machine.

“I believe we raised a few hundred in the first hour and a half. I truly believe this year those that can give have been very much giving and it is very much appreciated.

“Molly was well received and brought a lot of happiness to people’s faces for sure.”

Local collectors have new ways for people to donate including unique QR Codes and contactless machines to ensure the safety of those collecting and those choosing to donate in person.

Alternatively, log on to www.rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal and click on ‘Donate’ or call the fundraising team on 0845 845 1945.