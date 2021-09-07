Post-lockdown retraining funding pot launched

A FUNDING pot has launched to support people looking to retrain after the pandemic.

The Institute of Export and International Trade (IOE&IT) has made £500,000 available for workers who have been furloughed, made redundant, or become unemployed over the past 18 months.

It forms part of its new Step Into International Trade training programme to help anyone interested in joining the international trade sector.

Marco Forgione, IOE&IT director general, said: “Step Into International Trade is about offering workers who have recently had a change in circumstances a chance to train for a new career path.

“The UK is at an historic junction in terms of its trading relationship with the rest of the world, and businesses need more skilled people to work in international trade.”

He said the funding should introduce new people into the job market.

The first intake, which begins today, offers a training course and a certificate in International Trade, Customs and Logistics.

Mr Forgione added: “This is the perfect opportunity to forge a new career path.

“With 50,000 customs specialists needed to handle post-Brexit documentation, let our expert trainers provide you with the skills you need to take your first steps into international trade.”

Those enrolling on the IOE&IT’s online course will be offered a tutor to guide their learning, including how and why firms import and export, and how goods are moved across borders.

For more information, visit: www.export.org.uk