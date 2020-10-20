Post Office relaunch mobile van for Waltham St Lawrence

A MOBILE Post Office service was launched in Waltham St Lawrence last week, restoring services to villagers.

The previous service had stopped in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A specially designed vehicle makes several stops in villages across the region, and the service will now run from 8am to 9am on Tuesdays.

The van will be sited outside the Neville Hall in Milley Road.

As a result, there will be a change to the Wargrave visit, which will now be Wednesdays from 8am to 9am, and Fridays from 9am to 10am. The location, Victoria Road, remains the same.

Graham Simmons, Post Office change manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to Tiddington and Waltham St Lawrence.

“In order to restore Post Office service as soon as possible we have introduced these extra stops, however we would welcome feedback on the locations, proposed day and time.”

The consultation runs until Thursday, November 5. Customers can visit postofficeviews.co.uk and enter branch code 401137.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15