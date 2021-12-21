POSTPONED: Reading FC’s Boxing Day clash with Peterborough United called off due to covid

Reading FC has confirmed that their scheduled Boxing Day fixture at Peterborough United has been postponed.

The Royals had their 150th anniversary match which was due to be played last weekend against Luton Town called off due to covid-19 cases, and more positive tests has resulted in their upcoming match at Peterborough being postponed too.

A rearranged date for the fixture away at London Road to face Peterborough will be announced in due course once agreed by both teams and the EFL.

A new date for the home fixture against Luton is also expected to be announced soon.

A statement on the clubs website reads: “This decision, which has now been confirmed with the EFL, comes as a result of a significant number of ongoing COVID-19 cases within our first team and under-23 squads.

“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and continue to assists affected cubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff.”

Reading are due to play two home matches, either side of the New Year.

First, they are scheduled to host Fulham at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday, December 28 before they welcome Derby County on Monday, January 3.

Any tickets that have been purchased by fans for the Peterborough fixture will remain valid for the rearragned fixture, but supporters can request a refund if they are unable to attend the rescheduled match.