POSTPONED: Reading v Brentford to be re-arranged after positive covid tests

Reading’s Championship fixture against Brentford, which was due to be played on Saturday has been postponed after positive Covid tests among the Brentford squad.

The weekly round of Covid tests has resulted in several positive tests returned by the visitors, meaning that the Bees have had their next two fixtures postponed and will have to undergo a period of self isolation.

Brentford informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

The circumstances surrounding postponed fixtures will now be subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations and revised dates will be confirmed in due course.