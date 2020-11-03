‘Poverty recognised in scrutiny meeting’

WOKINGHAM Liberal Democrats have said they are glad to see the council recognising the pressures of poverty in the borough.

Responding to discussions at the council overview and scrutiny management committee last week, Cllr Sarah Kerr, Liberal Democrat member for Evendons Ward said: “For too long the issue of poverty and the inequalities associated with it have gone under the radar in Wokingham borough.

“The narrative being pushed out there is that Wokingham is one of the least deprived authorities in the country and levels of poverty are relatively low. What this says to me is, we’re doing okay, but the truth is we’re not.”

During the scrutiny meeting, Liberal Democrat councillors made three proposals to improve poverty levels in the area — all of which were adopted as recommendations to be sent to the council.

These called for the council to limit its use of comparative data and benchmarking when talking about poverty except when making specific reference to reduction in poverty, to co-produce an anti-poverty strategy with partner organisations and charities, and to ensure that all discussions, data, policy and actions focus on all who are suffering different types of rising and significant hardship.

Cllr Paul Fishwick, Liberal Democrat member for Winnersh, said the anti-poverty strategy is something that “any council would struggle to tackle on its own but can be achieved locally with some real partnership working”.

But one recommendation made in the meeting to formalise the communication and support the council offers poverty-facing charities fell, after being rejected by all Conservative councillors.

Cllr Kerr said the vote felt like a step backwards.

She added: “We just pray that for the sake of our many residents who are facing real, growing and significant hardship, that the Conservatives quickly revisit this issue.”

Cllr Andy Croy, leader of Wokingham Labour also said he was confused why the recommendation was rejected.