HOMES in Wokingham town are currently without electricity.

SSE, which manages supplies for the area, said that it is aware of a fault and has engineers on site attempting to fix the problem.

The power cut was reported at 2.42pm on Sunday, November 29, and is expected to be fixed by 6pm.

Only postcodes starting RG40 2 are reported to be without power at this time – understood to be around 2,500 homes.