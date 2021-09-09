PPP consults on gambling principles in borough

THE FUTURE of gambling in the borough is under consultation until the end of the month.

The Public Protection Partnership (PPP), which operates over Wokingham, Bracknell Forest and West Berkshire councils, is consulting on its proposed statement of gambling principles.

The aim is to guide gambling licencing, under the Gambling Act 2005.

The PPP said it also aims to ensure an appropriate balance between the interests of those wishing to provide and take part in legal gambling, and those who might be affected by such activities.

The Wokingham consultation ends on Wednesday, September 29.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/news-and-consultation/consultation-and-having-your-say/current-consultations