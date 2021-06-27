Praise for school’s covid lessons

A NEW social networking platform that allows people to say thank you has seen messages sent to Winnersh Primary School.

TAP (Thanks and Praise) says it has seen more than 4,700 such missives sent since its launch.

It was started by a Sunningdale couple who adopted a son with additional needs and said they had found it hard to acknowledge healthcare and education specialists who had helped them.

“Our culture often seems driven to look for the worst, to highlight what is wrong, instead of giving thanks and praise for the good that can be found in so many, especially in unsung heroes, said TAO co-founder Sandie Curtis.

The message to Winnersh Primary took time to praise staff for their work on live lessons during pandemic homeschooling.

“Your motivation and caring nature has helped us all to stay a little more focused,

to get through these tough times,” the message added.

So far more than 90 areas are using the TAP system.

For more, log on to www.thankandpraise.com