Praise for Southern Co-op’s climate plans

SOUTHERN Co-op has been praised for its “ambitious” climate plans by world-leading environmental organisations.

The regional firm has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, and to reduce emissions by 17% across its managed training businesses.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which supports companies trying to reduce their environmental impact, has since approved its targets.

According to Southern Co-op, its ambitions support the steps taken to limit global warming to 1.5°C — the maximum temperature scientists said the earth must stay within to limit the impacts of climate change.

Mark Smith, who chairs the firm’s Climate Action Group, said: “The SBTi independently assesses companies’ targets, so it is a significant step forward having our latest emissions reduction goals approved.

“We all need to be bolder and accelerate action given the climate emergency.”

He said the targets provide a “vital step” for Southern-Coop on its pathway to net-zero carbon.

“Our aim is to get emissions down as low as we possibly can,” Mr Smith added. “Alongside exploring longer term reduction opportunities, we will also look at other ways to compensate for our emissions and impacts.”

The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

