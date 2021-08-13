PREVIEW: Reading FC host Preston in first home match of 2021/22 Championship season

THE ROYALS host Preston North End in their first Championship match of the season in front of their home fans.



Reading and Preston both suffered defeats in their opening games of the new Championship campaign.



Veljko Paunović’s team were narrowly beaten by a late goal in a 3-2 loss at Stoke City, while Preston suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat at home to newly promoted Hull City.



It was an ideal start for Preston as they went ahead after eight minutes thanks to Riis Jakobsen’s goal.



But it was all downhill after that for Frankie McAvoy’s side as Keane Lewis-Potter put the Tigers level before the break.



Hull then went on a scoring rampage in the second half as Richard Smallwood, Josh Magennis and Andy Cannon all netted to seal a memorable away day for last year’s League One champions.



Preston had a middling season in the 2020/21 campaign as they finished in 13th place, nine points behind the Royals in seventh.



However, Reading only managed to take one point against Saturday’s opponents last season.



Preston shocked the Royals with a convincing 3-0 win on their last visit to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in November with goals from Scott Sinclair, Jakobsen and Brad Potts.



Meanwhile, the meeting at Deepdale in January ended in a goalless stalemate after Lucas João missed the chance to take the points from the penalty spot.