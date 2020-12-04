PREVIEW: Reading Rockets look to end losing streak against champions

Reading Rockets (1-3) will have it all to do to put their three game losing streak behind them when they travel to current NBL Division One champions Team Solent Kestrels (3-0) this Saturday, 3.30pm tip-off.

Rockets lost their third game on the spin at the hands of Worthing Thunder last weekend, losing out to the south coast outfit by 75 points to 70 despite recording an opening day 87-77 victory over the same opponents a few weeks earlier.

Last season’s champions Team Solent Kestrels have started where they left off winning all three of their opening encounters, recording victories against Essex Rebels, Loughborough Riders, and Team Newcastle University.

Rockets Head Coach Alan Keane was clearly disappointed after last Saturday’s loss to Worthing Thunder but is relishing the opportunity to take on Solent this weekend. The Reading play-caller said,

“It was naturally disappointing to lose in the way we did to Worthing but we must learn and move on from this and prepare for a great challenge that is Solent. Some key elements have come out of our recent performances and I am sure we will continue to work on these and grow this week.”

“Solent have been formidable over the last few seasons and have constructed another great team. They have strength and cover at every position and will be a really tough challenge for us but we cannot wait, that’s why we play.

“We will prepare as best we can and hopefully go into the game at full strength.”

As Coach Keane eluded too, Rockets should be back to full strength as they look to welcome back forward Sam Toluwase, who has missed the Berkshire outfits last three outings through work commitments.

Academy point guard Latrell Maitland should also be available for selection after being sidelined for the past few weeks with a fractured rib. American point guard O’Showen Williams and Australian shooting guard Ben Dixon both made it through their second consecutive game after overcoming ankle injuries and look set to continue their comebacks this weekend.

The Reading team will be looking to avoid their worst start to an NBL Division One campaign this weekend and you can see Saturday’s game live; check the Rockets social media outlets, @rocketsreading, for game links prior to tip-off.