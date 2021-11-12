PREVIEW: Reading Women hope to continue WSL winning run at West Ham

Reading FC Women are looking to continue their winning run when they travel away to face West Ham United on Sunday.

The Royals have recovered after a difficult start to the season to win their last two matches, a win at home to Aston Villa and a victory away at Birmingham City on either side of the international break.

The win puts Reading up to ninth in the table with six points after six matches.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in sixth in the standings, two points above the Royals.

Olli Harder’s Hammers side have had a mixed start to the season with two wins, two draws and two defeats from their opening six matches.

Their stellar defence has allowed them to pick up points, with eight goals conceded all season, four of which came in last weekend’s 4-0 loss at Arsenal.

However, they have struggled at the other end of the pitch, as have Reading, with eight goals in six matches while the Royals have only scored six.

The East London team had their finest 90 minutes of the season early in October when they stunned Manchester City away from home.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir gave West Ham the lead before a stoppage time second from Yui Hasegawa sealed the points.

The match before their victory at Man City, the Hammers stuck four past bottom of the table Leicester City.

There were two own goals while Tameka Yallop and Claudia Walker netted to earn a convincing victory.

However, their form has been mixed as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Birmingham City.

Walker opened the scoring for the Irons but they were pegged back by Louise Quinn’s equaliser.

West Ham also got off to a fine start in the FA WSL group stage as they picked up three points in their away trip to London Lions courtesy of Lucy Parker’s goal.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: “For us coaches we’ll begin analysing West Ham the moment we get on the coach home, but what I said to the players at full-time is you have to enjoy the moment, getting a clean sheet and three goals. But when you arrive at the training ground on Monday, it’ll be time to focus on the next game.

“West Ham are a great side, they’ve made some brilliant additions to their team. So, for us we’ve got to prepare properly, as we do every week, and make sure we go into that game at the highest level.”