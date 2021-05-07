PREVIEW: Royals host Huddersfield as Championship season concludes

Reading host Huddersfield Town at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday as the 2020/21 Championship season draws to a close.

It’s been a mixed season for the Royals which started in spectacular fashion as new manager Veljko Paunović took the league by storm with seven consecutive wins to start the campaign.

The Royals looked destined for a play-off place as they fight among the top-six for the entirety of the season, up until the final few weeks as they dropped out and ultimately ended the season in disappointing form to miss out.

Reading can secure a seventh place finish with victory on the final day and finish above Cardiff City, who they are currently two points above.

Paunović’s side are still slightly short in defence without long-term absentees Michael Morrison and Tom MCIntyre, while captain Liam Mooreis also still expected to miss out having missed the away defeat at Norwich.

Saturday’s opponents have been battling against relegation for much of the season and have endured a difficult few seasons since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2017/18.

The Terriers finished 18th last season and are on course to finish in 20th this season. Despite being involved in a relegation battle, Huddersfield are eight points above the drop zone headed into the final day and therefore cannot be relegated.

Reading were triumphant over Huddersfield when the teams met earlier in the season at the John Smith’s Stadium in January.

The Royals went behind early to a Frazier Campbell goal but recovered to take three points after a brace from Lucas João.