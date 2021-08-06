PREVIEW: Royals ready to go ahead of curtain raiser at Stoke City

Reading manager Veljko Paunović says the club have had to deal with an unusual few weeks as they prepare for the new Championship season – but the team are buzzing for what lies ahead.



The Royals face an away trip to Stoke City this Saturday for their opening fixture.



“It was a strange pre-season due to various reasons,” said Paunović.



“Obviously covid is the biggest issue we still have to deal with.



“We had outbreaks in Scotland and halfway through pre-season we have had to work with an incomplete squad which was difficult.



“Adaptability plays a big part, we’ve done well in that regard and we’ve recovered some players from injury and international duty.



“We still need to improve on the fitness side. Some of these reasons have seen us be not quite where was want to be.



“But a week before we kick-off, the buzz is different, suddenly everyone turns on and knows the expectation of what we have to do.”



The Reading boss is excited for the team to once again play in front of fans, but says there will be a period of adaptation.



“There will be adjustments back to the normal circumstances and we have to learn,” he continued.



“In an empty stadium, you can communicate much easier. We can prepare better before the things we have to communicate.



“On the field, we want to cheer up our fans so there is a connection. We have to show an attractive team with attractive football and compete.”

Reading begin a brand new Championship campaign with an away trip to play Stoke City.



The Royals missed out on the play-offs by one place last season in Paunović’s first season in charge, meanwhile Michael O’Neill led Stoke to a 14th place finish.



Reading finished 10 points above Saturday’s opponents, however gained only one point against the Potters last season.



Their meeting at the Madejski Stadium ended in a 3-0 win for the visitors who shocked the Royals with goals from Tyrese Campbell, Steven Fletcher and Jacob Brown.



Meanwhile, when the teams met at the Bet 365 Stadium, where they will both open their Championship campaigns this Saturday, the points were shared in a goalless draw.



“Everyone will be motivated in front of their fans,” continued Paunović.



“It will be a strong clash between two teams who want to have a good start.



“We learned a lot about each other last season. Everyone is in training and ready to pick from.”



The Reading boss admitted that the club must remain patient as they wait for guidance from the league to whether they can add to their current squad.



“I would not say it’s been frustrating, we have to be patient.



“We stay deliberate, calm and have to understand the urgency of creating depth in the team and improving the squad.



“I’m not surprised, I signed up for this. We are working towards solutions and I think that’s going

in a good direction.



“I approached it as an exciting but challenging project, armed with patience and courage and tools

to work in this circumstance.



“I can’t give you another update, but we are working with the league, conversations are ongoing.



“If we are allowed to do something, we have some trialists.



“ Our short term goal is to start the season well, improve our depth, and complete our squad.



“The clarity is what we are waiting for, we know the reason why we are in this situation and are trying to figure out how to get out of it.”