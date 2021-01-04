Prime Minister to address nation at 8pm, as coronavirus cases jump again

THE Prime Minister is preparing to address the nation amid a backdrop of rapidly rising coronavirus rates – new figures released today show that the rate per 100,000 in Wokingham has soared again today.

Yesterday, it passed the 500 mark for the first time and today it is 547. On Saturday, it was 467.5 – meaning it has increased by nearly 100 in just 48 hours.

There were 114 positive tests reported today (Monday, January 4), up one from yesterday’s 112. The total number of cases in now at 4,947 – meaning that if current rates continue, tomorrow it will go past 5,000 cases.

It only hit 4,000 cases last week.

Across the country, there were 58,784 positive tests in the UK, of which 49,248 were in England. Sadly, there were 407 deaths, bringing the total number to 75,024.

This evening, Boris Johnson will speak at 8pm, where he is expected to announce a new national lockdown with schools switching to online learning, and an end to team games in parks. Parliament is expected to be recalled on Wednesday.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a new strict lockdown, with schools going online until at least the end of the month.

High figures have been reported across Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 266 (yesterday 145), and its rate per 100,000 is now at 1001.1, up from yesterday’s 896.8 – and nearly double Thursday’s figure of 585.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 156 cases, up from yesterday’s 86 cases, and has a rate of 663.7, up from Saturday’s 587.8 people per 100,000.

Reading had 110, a drop from yesterday’s 114 positive tests and its rate per 100,000 people is 548.9, up from yesterday’s 503.2.

Bracknell Forest had 138 cases, down from 142 yesterday, and its rate per 100,000 people is 780, up from 727.1 yesterday and 659.3 on Saturday.

West Berkshire reported 109 cases, up from yesterday’s 80 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 377.4, up from yesterday’s 366.7.

On New Year’s Eve, the Royal Berkshire Hospital announced a pause in non-elective surgery as pressure on healthcare services increase.

According to the latest data, up to Sunday, December 27, 34 patients were admitted to the RBH, bringing the seven-day total to 152 – an increase of 83, or 120.3%. There are 18 patients on ventilation.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Frimley Park and Wexham Park Slough, have 28 patients on ventilation, and 487 patients admitted.