Prince helps Sandhurst school celebrate 200th birthday

OPEN: The Earl and Countess of Wessex with Eagle House School pupils celebrating the launch of a new pre-prep and Music School. Picture: Steve Smyth

IT WAS a royal day out for pupils at a Sandhurst school last week, as the Earl and Countess of Wessex helped open their new learning centre.

Eagle House School, on Crowthorne Road, marked the launch of its Early Years area with a visit from The Royal Highnesses.

They opened the new centre, which has been in the works for 12 months, and unveiled a plaque at its entrance.

Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess, were welcomed to the school by headmaster Mr Andrew Barnard and Martin Rickard, head of the Board of Governors.

The Countess also received a posy from one of the pupils, and the pair posed for pictures with students in front of the new plaque and building.

A spokesperson for Eagle House School said it was a lovely occasion.

“The pupils and staff were really taken with the Earl and Countess,” they said.

James Puxley, the lord-lieutenant of Berkshire, was also present, as were representatives from the Darwin Group who designed the new learning centre.

The new building forms part of Eagle House School’s birthday celebrations: it recently marked its 200th anniversary in Sandhurst.

It includes an early years area, an outdoor learning space, refurbished pre-prep classrooms and a new Music School.

