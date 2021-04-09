Prince Philip dies aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh has died.

He was 99.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said that Prince Philip passed away peacefully in Windsor Castle this morning.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The prince was no stranger to Wokingham.

With the Queen, he visited the town in 1962, driving through the centre in a Rolls Royce while crowds of wellwishers lined the streets.

The couple also visited Wellington College in Crowthorne in 1974.

The Royal family spent a lot of time in neighbouring Windsor and made regular visits to Ascot for horse racing.

His grandchildren, Princes William and Harry, both attended Ludgrove School and also played polo at Billingbear Polo Club.

