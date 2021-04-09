Wokingham.Today

Prince Philip dies aged 99

Prince Philip
Prince Philip Picture: PolizeiBerlin/wikimedia commons

The Duke of Edinburgh has died.

He was 99.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said that Prince Philip passed away peacefully in Windsor Castle this morning.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The prince was no stranger to Wokingham.

With the Queen, he visited the town in 1962, driving through the centre in a Rolls Royce while crowds of wellwishers lined the streets.

The couple also visited Wellington College in Crowthorne in 1974.

The Royal family spent a lot of time in neighbouring Windsor and made regular visits to Ascot for horse racing.

His grandchildren, Princes William and Harry, both attended Ludgrove School and also played polo at Billingbear Polo Club.

Did you line the streets in 1962 to see the Queen and Prince Philip visit Wokingham? Or meet him at Wellington College? Reply with your memories or email news@wokingham.today

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

