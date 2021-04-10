Wokingham.Today

PRINCE PHILIP: Earley church releases video to allow community to reflect and pray in a covid-safe way

Earley St Peter's
Flower pictures along the fence outside Earley St. Peter's Church over the Easter weekend.

TO HELP parishioners commemorate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh in a covid-safe way, an Earley church has released a video service. 

The three-minute service from Earley St Peter’s opens with the church bells ringing and features the church’s vicar, the Revd Dr Philip Hobday, leading prayers and a reflection. 

As well as paying tribute to Prince Philip, it aims to bring comfort and help people as they prepare to sign the national online book of condolence. 

Dr Hobday said: “The Duke of Edinburgh’s death is a sad loss to the country and Commonwealth he served with such distinction. 

“From wartime service in the Second World War to his devoted support of Her Majesty The Queen we want to commemorate and give thanks for his life.  

“Obviously the pandemic means we can’t meet in the way we would like to mark this moment.  We’ve put a short video of prayer and reflection online so people can share in commemorating the Duke and praying for The Queen in her loss.  

“People are also encouraged to sign the digital Book of Condolence.”

The church is aiming to do more to help the community during the time of national mourning for the Duke. 

Dr Hobday said: “We’ll have more news in the coming days about local and national commemoration.”

