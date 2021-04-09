PRINCE PHILIP: Matt Rodda praises Duke’s lifetime of service

READING EAST MP Matt Rodda has praised the Duke of Edinburgh’s lifetime of service, adding that the Royal Family will greatly miss him.

“Prince Philip had a lifetime of dedication and service including his period in the Royal Navy; supporting countless charities and good causes, and as the consort to The Queen,” he said.

“It was clear he loved and valued his family who will feel his loss terribly.

“As the nation comes together to mourn his passing, I send my thoughts and sympathy to the whole Royal Family on their loss.”