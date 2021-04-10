PRINCE PHILIP: Remembering the Duke, an honorary Rotarian

A special tribute by Peter von Bergen, from Easthampstead Rotary Club

Celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1997, Her Majesty The Queen confided to the nation, indeed to the world, these words about her husband:

“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

With the news of his death, our thoughts, along with the nation’s are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

Among his many, many achievements, being celebrated at this time, as local Rotarians we celebrate the fact that HRH the Duke of Edinburgh was an Honorary Member of the Rotary Club of Windsor and Eton.

Marius Hopley, speaking today for some 2,000 men, women and young Rotarians from Berkshire, Oxfordshire and parts of Buckinghamshire and Middlesex, recalled that “Until about five years ago, the Duke would attend meetings in ‘his’ club and refused to be treated differently to other Rotarians”.

“I was fortunate to meet Prince Philip,” says Marius, “when I was invited to the Rotary Club of London, where he was a guest speaker.

“He was witty, charming and reminded us all that he was a member, so he was effectively just a visiting Rotarian who happened to be the speaker.”

“I am sure that I can express our sadness as a district at the loss of one of our members and, for those who like me hold Her Majesty The Queen in the highest regard, would add that our gratitude for his service to our country and support of Her Majesty will long be remembered.”

BBC News coverage by Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond, reports that following the Second World War, “Philip would throw himself into the construction of a better Britain, urging the country to adopt scientific methods, embracing the ideas of industrial design, planning, education and training.

“He was also a committed environmental campaigner and wildlife advocate, becoming president of the World Wildlife Fund (UK) in 1961.”

And perhaps one of his most enduring legacies is the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award founded in 1956. “If you can get young people to succeed in any area of activity,” Philip told the BBC at the time, “that sensation of success will spread over into a lot of others.”

Peter von Bergen

