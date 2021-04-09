PRINCE PHILIP: ‘This is a very, very sad day and the end of an era,’ says Bracknell MP James Sunderland

“This is a very, very sad day and the end of an era”.

Bracknell MP James Sunderland, who was an officer in the British Army prior to becoming an MP, says Prince Philip will be missed by the Armed Forces.

“It’s a very, very day for everyone – a sad day for Britain, a sad day for the Commonwealth. It’s a sad day for everyone.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was just such a magnificent public servant.

“He was a very loyal consort to Her Majesty for over 70 years and he was a very proud veteran with a fantastic war record.”

He added: “I am a proud monarchist; they do a fantastic job for the country.

“The prince conducted over 20,000 solo engagements in his working life, it’s just extraordinary. He was working through his 90s.

“He did that not because he felt as though had to do it, he did that because he wanted to.”

Mr Sunderland also said that the Duke understood the pressures of people serving in the Armed Forces because he had served himself, during the Second World War.

“The prince served in the Indian Ocean, and in the Mediterranean. He’s a very successful Royal Navy officer, he’s seen extensive wartime active service operations. This is a guy who wear medals, medals earnt on operations.

“He was looked up to and revered by the Armed Forces.

“Don’t forget that thread runs through his family. Prince Charles served, Princes William and Harry have both served. I think he instilled those values in his family.”

Mr Sunderland expects that the planned Royal funeral, “will allow the country to pay him the respects that he is widely due”.