PRINCE PHILIP: Wokingham borough mayor pays tribute as flags fly at half-mast

Prince philip
Prince Philip with the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 Picture: Nationaal Archief / wikimedia commons

FLAGS across Wokingham are to fly at half-mast as the borough mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, who died earlier today.

Cllr Malcolm Richards, the mayor of Wokingham borough, led tributes to Prince Philip, who was 99.

“On behalf of the residents of Wokingham Borough and the staff and members of the borough council, I would like to express my deepest condolences following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.

 “Many of us will be very saddened by the news today.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has played a significant part in our country’s history, both in terms of supporting Her Majesty The Queen’s following her Accession in 1952, and his role in founding the hugely successful Duke of Edinburgh Awards more than 60 years ago. 

“He was also heavily involved in the work of many charities and organisations reflecting his wide range of interests and was Patron, President or a member of more than 750 organisations, many of which operate in the Wokingham Borough.”

Sir John Redwood, Wokingham MP, has also expressed his condolences.

“Our thoughts today are with the Queen and members of the royal family on the sad news of the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. He dedicated his life to serving the public and supporting the Queen as she carried out her duties. I send my condolences from the Wokingham constituency as the nation mourns his loss.”

Wokingham Borough Council is to open a book of condolence, details of which are to be announced.

In light of the news, political campaigning for the local elections is suspended.

