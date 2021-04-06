Probably the best ambition in the world

MORE THAN three quarters of South East residents want to create a better tomorrow, today.

This is according to Carlsberg, which reported 77% of the region’s population has vowed to make life-style changes for a greener future.

In partnership with WWF, the drinks company researched the region’s habits in honour of Earth Hour on Saturday, March 27.

It found that more than two thirds (67%) of the South East is feeling more optimistic about the future of climate change in the UK than they were a year ago.

It also said 85% of people cited their children and grandchildren as their motivation for making a positive changes.

Now, Carlsberg believes the pandemic has “fundamentally changed” residents’ attitudes and behaviours to the environment and has ushered in a generation of “hope”.

Kate Norgrove, WWF executive director of advocacy and campaigns, said: “We are in the midst of a climate and nature crisis, so we’re thrilled to have Carlsberg’s support in championing the actions we can all take to fight for our world.

“The survey shows that many feel more connected to nature and want to do their bit for our planet.”

She said actions like recycling and conserving energy are already second nature, but there is more that can be done.

“There are also lots of perhaps more unexpected lifestyle changes that can have a big impact, from cutting down on meat and dairy to making sure our savings are invested responsibly,” Ms Norgrove added.