Progress for Arborfield’s new primary school

PROGRESS is being made on a new primary school for Arborfield Green residents.

The 420-place venue is due to open next year, and will be the new home for Farley Hill Primary School.

It will include community facilities including an all-weather sports pitch and a nursery.

And 70% of the new school is being completed using a modular process offsite. This reduces carbon emissions.

Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

“We’re now almost six months away from welcoming the borough’s young people into this fantastic brand new facility,” said Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services at Wokingham Borough Council.

“It will grow organically, as the community in Arborfield develops as more people move in, with the capacity to grow further if extra places are needed.

“Opening this school at the heart of the new development will undoubtedly be popular with those who live in the area and help minimise traffic congestion and carbon impacts of residents driving their children to school further from where they live.”

Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

The modular construction takes place at the Reds10 factory in Hull, with 44 modular frames being built as part of the first phase, transported to the Arborfield site and lifted into place.

“This is a hugely significant project that will benefit the growing community of Arborfield with a much needed new school,” said Michael Ruddick, Commercial Director, Reds10.

Internal fit-out of the building has now begun and will continue over the next six months.

Facilities were funded by developer contributions.

Cllr Clark added: “In total, these developments bring seven new primary schools, with two already open.”