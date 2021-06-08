Wokingham.Today

Progress Theatre to stream digital play

A DIGITAL play will be making its way to the screens later this month.

Progress Theatre, a Reading-based theatre company, are holding the performance of Jon Brittain’s
Rotterdam from Wednesday, June 23 to Friday, June 25.

The performance will be held on Zoom starting at 7.45pm.

It’s New Year in Rotterdam, and Alice had finally plucked up the courage to email her parents and tell them she’s gay.

But before she can hit send, her girlfriend reveals that he has always identified as a man, and now wants to start living as one.

Alice must face a question she never thought she would ask “does this mean she’s straight?”

The comedy play includes themes about gender, sexuality and being a long way from home.

Tickets cost £5, for more details visit progresstheatre.co.uk

