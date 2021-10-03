Wokingham.Today

Proms-style concert comes to Twyford this autumn

by Charlotte King0
Concert
Picture: Samuel Sianipar from Unsplash

THE SOUND of music is coming to Twyford next month.

Thru-Christ is hosting the Christian Aid Concert to raise funds for the charity’s fight against global poverty.

The concert will feature performances from Reading Accordion Group and the Greyfriars Wind Quintet.

Music will cover a range of genres, from ragtime to military marches and Mozart to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“There’s even a touch of the Last Night of the Proms to finish,” a spokesperson said.

The concert will take place in St Mary’s Church, Twyford, at 7pm on Saturday, October 23.

Tickets cost £3.17 and all profits will be donated to Christian Aid.

To find out more, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christian-aid-concert-tickets-170472393518

