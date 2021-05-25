Wokingham.Today

Property leases face covid shake-up

by Charlotte King0
Property leases
Blandy & Blandy's Gemma Smith

THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has prompted huge changes in property leases, according
to a Thames Valley law firm.

Gemma Smith, associate solicitor in Blandy & Blandy’s Commercial Property team, said the virus will lead to more flexible leases.

“Tenants are likely to remaina cautious for some time following the pandemic, given the uncertainty and loss of turnover suffered by a great many businesses,” she said.

Ms Smith predicts shorter terms or more tenant break options in the future, to give businesses more security over their property leases.

READ MORE: Blandy & Blandy LLP ranked as a top tier firm in The Legal 500

She also expects rents to become more fixed or capped, putting tenants in a better position and guarding them against future drops in turnover.

“Tenants may seek a rent suspension in the lease as further protection against this or future pandemics, for example triggered if non-essential shops are forced to close as we have seen numerous times over the last 18 months,” Ms Smith added.

But she said it all depends on if landlords can protect their own interests.

For more information on the future of commercial property leases, visit www.blandy.co.uk or contact law@blandy.co.uk

Related posts

M4 to close in both directions this weekend between junctions 10 and 12

Phil Creighton

Rotary Club wants ramblers to get walking round Wokingham on Sunday

Phil Creighton

Woodley neighbours celebrate £1,000 lottery win

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.