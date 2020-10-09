The Wokingham Paper

Public view wanted over Elms Field chicane plan – consultation

by Phil Creighton0
Elms Field
A new gated entrance and safe crossing area has been created, forming a gateway to Wokingham from the railway station

WOKINGHAM Town Council is holding a drop-in session tomorrow morning to allow residents to have their say over plans to install safety measures into Elms Field.

It is proposing to install safety chicanes at the southern exits of the popular town centre park, leading on to Wellington Road.

The design would match the existing fencing and replace the existing moveable posts.

In addition to the consultation, which runs from 10am-11am in Elms Field, there is an online questionnaire.

Two questions ask if safety chicanes would be required to reduce the likelihood of scooters or bikes being used on the footpaths.

The consultation closes on Sunday, October 11.

For more details, log on to https://www.wokingham-tc.gov.uk/chicane/

