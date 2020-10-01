Pubs offering cheap pints for Cask Ale Week

PUBS ACROSS the Borough are currently busy enjoying Cask Ale Week.

Until Sunday, Seven Red Roses in Lower Earley and The Station Tap in Wokingham are celebrating the occasion by offering deals on cask ales.

The pubs have teamed up with Doom Bar to offer customers two-for-one on pints of the ale, and the chance to win a holiday to Cornwall.

Alan Armstrong, director of marketing at Stonegate Pub Company, said: “Cask Ale Weekis the perfect time for our teams and customers to celebrate the Great British Pub with the quintessential pub favourite, cask ale.”

Cask Ale Week is organised by cask ale accreditation body, Cask Marque, in order to celebrate the drink and award pubs that serve quality cask ales.

To find your nearest participating pub, visit: www.craft-pubs.co.uk