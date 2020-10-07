Pumpkin trail plan for Earley children this Hallowe’en

AN EARLEY resident is organising a Hallowe’en Hunt in the borough — and more than 1,000 people are interested in taking part, writes Charlotte King.

Sally Evans began organising a small but spooky event in Earley at the start of September, but her plans have quickly grown in size.

She is now busy arranging Hallowe’en Hunts across Earley, Lower Earley, Woodley and Winnersh.

“I initially started organising the event because I promised my son that he could go trick or treating for the first time this year,” she said.

“But suddenly, everybody was saying they’re not going to entertain the idea because there’ll be no social distancing.

“I didn’t want to let my son down, so I started thinking about ways that we could enjoy Hallowe’en safely,” she added.

Ms Evans explained that the Hallowe’en Hunt will see people decorate their houses with all manner of decorations.

Then, residents will be allocated numbers which they must include in their display, and trails will be made in each local area for children to follow.

Children and their families can get dressed up and go on a Hallowe’en hunt for each house. Every time they cross a number off the trail children can collect a sweet.

And Ms Evans never expected so many people to get involved.

“When I set up a little Facebook group, I genuinely thought I’d only get 30 or 40 people who were interested, and it just snowballed.

“I’ve decided to organise a lot of little Hallowe’en Hunts in each area now, and it’s just nice to know there’s something available for kids to do on the night,” she said.

“This could be something we do every year instead of trick or treating,” Ms Evans added.

The Hallowe’en Hunts will all be taking place from Wednesday, October 28 until Sunday, November 1.

For more information and to register interest, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/941302719682551