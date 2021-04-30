Wokingham.Today

Punters flock back to the pubs in Wokingham borough

by Jess Warren0
The Queen's Oak pub in Finchampstead

THE PUNTERS have been flooding back to the borough’s pubs, surpassing landlord expectations.

With two weekends behind them, publicans told Wokingham.Today that takings have exceeded expectations as the sunshine holds out.

Carole Williams, landlady at The Queen’s Head said in her first week of trading, she “ran out of everything”.

“It’s been absolutely smashing,” she said. “The customers have been so lovely as we found our feet again.”

Andy Rogers, owner of Bar 56 and The Redan, in Wokingham said the first two weeks have been “exhausting” with both bars taking more than expected.

“People are really pleased to be out,” he said. “We’re just hoping people keep coming out. The fear is that this is just a novelty that will wear off.”

While weekends have been fully-booked, Mr Rogers said there has also been an increase in weekday visitors.

“With people working at home, they’re not having to commute for one or two hours a day,” he said. “ We’re seeing more people come out in the evenings after work.”

With a bank holiday this weekend, Mr Rogers expects to be kept busy –  and he’s not alone.

Albert Tenkorang, of The Waterside, in Woodley, said he is fully-booked from today until Monday.

“We’ve been extremely busy non-stop,” he said. “It’s been absolutely fantastic.”

With only two pubs open in Woodley at the moment, Mr Tenkorang said this has helped boost bookings. 

“I’m just really pleased people feel safe enough to come out again,” he added.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

